The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg.

Three people are feared dead in a mass shooting at a Maryland business, with a state trooper also injured in a shootout with the suspected culprit.

The shooting at a business in western Maryland left multiple victims Thursday and a state trooper was wounded in an exchange of gunfire while pursuing the suspect, Governor Larry Hogan said.

"The State Police responded, pursued the suspect, suspect fired and shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him back," Hogan said at a news conference.

The governor said he did not know the status of the shooter.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt Carly Hose said earlier by telephone.

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

The sheriff's office said it would release information as it was able, saying in a brief statement that the incident was rapidly evolving. It declined to elaborate on the exact number of victims or the extent of victims' injuries, although Hogan had said there were potentially three fatalities.

The address given by authorities for the shooting corresponded to a manufacturing facility.

US Rep David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the situation in Smithsburg. News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

- Associated Press