The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg.

A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims and the suspect in the shooting is no longer a threat to the community, a sheriff's office said.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff's office issued a brief statement saying the shooting incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

US Representative David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3000 people, is located about 120km northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

