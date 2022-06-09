The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg.

A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims and the suspect in the shooting is no longer a threat to the community, a sheriff's office said.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff's office issued a brief statement saying the shooting incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg.

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometres) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

- Associated Press