US man shocked by 'mind blowing' vegemite fact

While Vegemite can last a very, very long time, many warned it can go mouldy if contaminated with butter. Photo / Getty Images

When tourists taste Vegemite for the first time their initial reaction is usually one of shock.

It has a very strong, bitter and distinct taste that you either love or loathe.

But one US man, who has learned to love the thick, dark brown spread, discovered something baffling on a jar he bought several years ago.

Taking to Reddit, he explained he bought the 220g jar from an import store in the US and that he has been using it sparingly for quite a while.

"I still have not used it all up," he wrote.

But when he whipped out the jar a few days ago he discovered "23 June 2011" printed on the bottom – learning the spread "doesn't expire".

"This morning I got it out to spread on some toast for breakfast. As I was eating it, I wondered how long I've been on this same jar.

"I looked for a 'use by date', and this is what I saw," he wrote alongside a photo showing the date underneath the jar.

"If you've ever wondered if it's true that Vegemite has no expiration date, I can confirm that it's true."

The man shared the post in the Reddit community group titled "Australia", which boasts almost 1 million members.

And while the fact came as a shock to him, most Aussies were unfazed by it with many quick to point out it is made from yeast extract and has a high salt content, which acts a natural preservative.

"It's 70 per cent salt so you probably have at least another 6 Australian prime minister changes before it stops being effective against drop bears," one person joked.

"Vegemite is to Australians what honey was to the ancient Egyptians. You will be OK to uncover a jar from a grave in 2000 years and still use it," another person added.

A third added: "Two things will outlast humanity: 1. Microplastics 2. Vegemite."

Others went on to reveal how long they have had their Vegemite jars.

"My Vegemite has a celebratory Commonwealth Games label on it. Not sure which Commonwealth Games, but it's definitely not the current one," a Reddit user wrote.

Another Aussie said they found a jar at their nan's place when they were cleaning the house after she died in the late 80s.

"She'd lived there for 40+ years. Found an old jar of Vegemite, like super old-looking retro jar and label. Smelled fine, was a bit thicker but a finger dip taste of it was fine too … but we chucked it anyway bcs we're not that desperate," they wrote.

On the bottom the man found a date that read '23 June 2011'. Photo / Reddit

However, others warned Vegemite can go mouldy if contaminated with butter.

"I hope you dug the Vegemite out from the bottom to avoid the toxic combination of Vegemite and butter in the jar," one person wrote.

"Every kid, and Hoges, knows that's poison (absolutely fine to mix them on toast though)."

A second person wrote: "Vegemite lasts forever, HOWEVER, the butter that contaminates it from double dipping your knife will turn it rancid."

Another warned: "It only will expire if contaminated with little bits of bread or butter."

Some suggested to scrape off the top layer to avoid eating any contaminated bits.