US high school shooting victim died trying to disarm gunman

The parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect left town after being charged. Video / CNN

The parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect left town after being charged. Video / CNN

Tributes are flowing for a victim of the US high school shooting who paid the ultimate sacrifice for an act of bravery.

One of the victims of the shooting at a US high school was reportedly killed attempting to disarm the attacker.

Four students died after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire at his Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday.

Three of the victims were Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim, 16-year-old Tate Myre, has been called a hero by police who said he tried to disarm the shooter before later dying in a police car as deputies rushed him to hospital.

Myre was described by a fellow Michigan high school football player as a beloved athlete in the area.

"He was a standout player. He inspired many people and was loved by many people," Matt Johnson, 17, told the New York Post.

Tate Myre reportedly died trying to disarm the gunman. Photo / Supplied

Myre was a junior running back and middle linebacker on the football team and was on track to be recruited to play college football, having been invited to visit universities in recent weeks.

Tributes are flowing for Myre, with those who were closest to him praising his act of bravery and willingness to make the "ultimate sacrifice".

"I was told that everybody in that school was running one way and Tate was running the other way," Myre's football and wrestling coach Ross Wingert told the Detroit Free Press.

"I told them that Tate is the fastest, most athletic kid in that school.

"There's no way he couldn't have gotten out of there if he wanted to. He would have been the No. 1 candidate to be able to run out of that school if he wanted to.

"I know Tate chose to do what he thought was right and he made the ultimate sacrifice."

A petition to rename the Oxford Wildcats football stadium after Myre has already reached more than 240,000 signatures.

The petition reads: "On Tuesday 11/30 at around 1pm there was an active shooter in Oxford High School who killed 3 people and injured many more. One of the students was killed in an attempt to disarm the shooter.

"This student is Tate Myre. Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations.

People attend a vigil downtown to honour those killed and wounded during the recent shooting at Oxford High School. Photo / Getty Images

"He put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School."

The Michigan Wolverines, the state's college football team, will pay tribute to Myre by wearing a jersey patch with "TM 42" — his initials and jersey number — on their uniform in Sunday's Big Ten championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Detroit Lions will also honour Myre and the other victims by wearing T-shirts, hats and helmets featuring a decal during their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Myre's family have also established a memorial scholarship in his name to help graduates of Oxford High School.

The scholarship "will be awarded to graduating Oxford High School students to help offset the costs of college tuition".

"This will allow Tate and his family to continue to support the Oxford community for years to come and create some good in the wake of this tragedy".

The shooter's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, have denied charges of involuntary manslaughter following their arrest.

A memorial outside of Oxford High School continues to grow on. Photo / Getty Images

The pair were found and arrested by police on Saturday after parking their car outside the building in which they were allegedly hiding, with bail set at a combined $US1 million ($NZD1.4 million). A judge also declared the couple a flight risk, imposing GPS monitoring if they paid to be released.

Prosecutors claim they bear responsibility for purchasing the gun allegedly used in the horrific shooting, leaving it in an accessible place, and ignoring danger signs in Ethan's behaviour.