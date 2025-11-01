US President Donald Trump with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on October 7. Photo / Sarah L. Voisin, The Washington Post

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he had apologised to United States President Donald Trump over a television advertisement that aired in the US featuring former president Ronald Reagan criticising tariffs.

The ad, which was paid for by the provincial government in Ontario, derailed negotiations between the US and Canada after Trump responded by halting trade talks and increasing tariffs on Canadian goods. He also claimed the advertisement was “fake” without providing evidence.

The clip included an excerpt from a 1987 radio address in which Reagan said that in the long term, tariffs “hurt every American worker and consumer” and trigger “fierce trade wars”. The address was edited, but there was no indication the excerpts were altered or taken out of context.

Speaking to reporters in South Korea, Carney said that Trump was “offended” by the ad and confirmed he and the US President spoke privately during a dinner earlier.

He said the decision to air the ad was “not something I would have done … and so I apologised to him”. He also noted his responsibility, “in my role as prime minister, for the relationship with the president of the United States”.