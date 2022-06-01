Police as the scene of a shooting at St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo / Tulsa Police Department

A man armed with a rifle opened fire inside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing three people, according to police, in the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead. Meulenberg said the shooter also was dead.

It was unclear how the shooter died.

Authorities responded to a call about a man who was armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians' office building on the St Francis Hospital campus, according to an earlier Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department.

Police on the scene of a shooting at medical buildings in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say four people, including the shooter, are dead. Photo / Tulsa Police Department

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," police said in a Facebook post. "We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties."

Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a "catastrophic scene".

St Francis Health System locked down its campus because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification centre for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

The shooting comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself. It's more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 black people in a racist attack.

The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.

- AP