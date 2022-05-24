Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to the media about a deadly mass shooting at a Texas school. Video / CSPAN

21 people, including 18 children have been killed in a shooting at a US primary school, officials say.

The gunman - an 18-year-old local man - is dead.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, Texas where the elementary school shooting took place, told CNN that the death toll had risen after Texas Governor Greg Abbott initially told media that 15 people had been slain.

It was the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since the attack in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday afternoon (Wednesday NZT) with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Abbott named the gunman as 18-year-old Salvador Roma, a student at Uvalde High School. The name was later clarified to Salvador Ramos.

Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother, whose condition is not yet known, before entering the school and opening fire, Abbott said.

Photos show a pickup truck that crashed outside the school, which, according to Abbott, Ramos abandoned before entering the school.

Robb Elementary School has an enrolment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

The district said that the city's civic centre was being used as a reunification centre.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 120km from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighbourhood of modest homes.

The shooting in Texas comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.