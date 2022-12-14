Security video shows Miami firefighter Robert Webster repeatedly punch a man handcuffed on an ambulance gurney. Video / NBC

A US firefighter says he has no regrets after he was caught on video punching a handcuffed patient inside a hospital emergency room.

Robert Webster launched the attack after the man spat at him.

“If he never knew the consequence of spitting in a grown man’s face, then consider my actions public education and this video a PSA,” Robert Webster told NBC Miami earlier this week.

Webster, formerly a lieutenant with the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, said he had no remorse for attacking Antonio Cruz who was “agitated and screaming to the rescue personnel,” according to a police report.

NBC Miami also reported Cruz had consumed cocaine and heroin.

Video appears to show Cruz spitting at Webster, before he reacts and appears to connect with at least two punches as others try and hold him back.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue has announced that Webster was relieved of duty pending an investigation.

“The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue was made aware of a video released of an incident involving a Miami Firefighter,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“When this incident occurred, the individual was immediately Relieved of Duty. Our department is conducting an administrative investigation while this individual remains in a Relieved of Duty status.”