President Donald Trump has terminated his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Photo / Evan Vucci, AP

Trump has reportedly fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced him with Christopher Miller, counterterrorism head.

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

In a pair of tweets Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he terminated his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

NBC Nerws reports the latest revelation comes as Trump refuses to accept the results of the presidential election and on the heels of report that Esper had prepped his resignation letter, bracing for an inevitable termination from the Trump administration.- AP