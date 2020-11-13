US election: Trump about to break his silence in first public remarks since defeat

Donald Trump leaves after a National Veterans Days ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, US, earlier this week. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump is expected to speak in public for the first time since losing the US election to Joe Biden six days ago.

Trump will reportedly deliver his first public remarks since his defeat from the White House's Rose Garden from 10am NZT.

Trump is said to be about to deliver a statement regarding Operation Warp Speed, which relates to the US government's development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This will be the first time Trump speaks on camera since the election was called for President-elect Joe Biden.

Despite being away from cameras, Trump has been busy tweeting baseless theories regarding fraud in the election.

Earlier this morning, US news networks called the final batch of states, completing election results in the country.

The states of Arizona and Georgia have been called for Biden, cementing his victory. Trump is the projected winner in North Carolina.

The Trump campaign team is still pursuing legal action to contest the results but experts say none of the cases are expected to alter the results.

As it stands, Biden has won the US election with 306 electoral votes - the same number of electoral votes that gave Trump the victory four years ago.

What Trump would need to do to overturn Biden's win

So, now that we have the final result, let's get a bit theoretical.

Joe Biden has won 306 electoral votes. What would Donald Trump have to do, hypothetically, to overturn the result?

The path of least resistance here (I'm using that term loosely) would be for the President's legal team to somehow flip:

1. Georgia (where Mr Biden is up by 14,000 votes)

2. Pennsylvania (Mr Biden is up by 59,000)

3. Arizona (Mr Biden is up by 11,000)

Those three would do it.

Mr Trump has also been talking about Wisconsin (where Mr Biden leads by 20,000) and Michigan (where he leads by 148,000). There is going to be a recount in Wisconsin, though it would be most unusual for that to shift more than a few hundred votes.

The most fundamental point here hasn't changed – Mr Trump and his lawyers have yet to produce any evidence to back up their claims of widespread fraud. None of the lawsuits they've filed so far would threaten Mr Biden's margin in a single one of the states listed above.

Put aside the fact that many of those lawsuits have been promptly thrown out by judges due to lack of proof. They simply don't involve enough votes to shift the election's outcome anyway.

