US election: The candidates head to head - what Donald Trump needs to do

US President Donald Trump jokes about the cold as he arrives for a campaign rally in Michigan. Photo / AP

In the first of a two-part series, Nicola Lamb examines what Donald Trump has to do to retain the presidency.

The underdog: President Donald Trump



His task:

Hold onto the Rust Belt states he narrowly won from the Democrats in 2016. It is a tougher task this year than then - when Democratic turnout in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania was down, and Trump stirred interest among non-college educated white voters. Trump also needs to keep a range of Republican-held states on his side, including Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Iowa and even the traditional stronghold of Texas. Polling data shows erosion in his support since 2016.

Strengths and weaknesses:

Trump inspires enthusiasm among supporters who see themselves in him. They like his brashness and enjoy his tendency to say and do things others do not. They believe in his ability to restore the US economy. With long-term economic and demographic changes in the US, the President embodies a simple nostalgia for a past that is gone. His messaging is populist, simplistic and emotive rather than detailed.

Trump's particular strength is with white working-class voters, and there are a lot of them in the Midwestern swing states. Under the lopsided Electoral College system, Trump can win with enough base support in key states, as long as he can also get enough independents to stick with him as well, by convincing them on the economy, immigration and crime.

However, throughout his presidency he has been unpopular with most Americans. He has never tried to govern from the centre. His strategy has been about dividing rather than uniting. The pandemic disproportionally hit black and brown Americans hardest, and they mostly vote Democratic. Throughout this year, Trump's political instincts have been off. When people wanted certainty, he offered chaos. When people wanted seriousness and empathy, he was at his most trivial and smallest.

His advantages:

Trump is the incumbent, and the presidency is normally viewed as a two-term job. George Bush snr lost during a recession. George W. Bush managed to win re-election despite being mired in Iraq and Afghanistan. The presidency brings power, status, constant news coverage and the ability to influence events.

Pres. Trump can still win—but the polls would have to be off by way more than in 2016.@NateSilver538 breaks it down: https://t.co/ASKpEub6xe pic.twitter.com/QopPE7pOat — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2020



His campaign:

The President has failed to make the most of his position or act in a strategically shrewd way. Many leaders around the world, and some US state governors, saw their popularity rise at the start of the pandemic. A full-throated response early on could have transformed the race. The rapid programme to develop a vaccine has been the most successful part of Trump's response, but practical measures were bungled and the whole process politicised.

A massive mistake was not keeping up financial support for people and businesses in need. And in the middle of a pandemic, Trump has been trying to get rid of Obamacare. Trump's own coronavirus infection, the White House cluster and his superspreader rallies have been constant reminders during early voting of his inability to get to grips with the virus, and his basic recklessness and callousness. A Stanford study estimated that 18 Trump rallies eventually caused 30,000 coronavirus infections.

My analysis of the polls with just two days to go:



"Donald Trump will enter election day with much worse odds than he had in 2016"



A 1-in-20 chance is pretty low, but not 0https://t.co/yarLbObhOt — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) November 1, 2020



What the polling data says:

There is a consistent picture which shows that some percentage of higher educated Republicans, suburban women, senior citizens, and independents have been turned off Trump. He is doing better with Hispanic voters than in 2016. The Trump campaign hopes to turn out large numbers of new voters and people who sat out the 2016 election. His campaign has had a financial disadvantage but has maintained on the ground get out the vote work.

Verdict:

Trump is clearly the underdog. It is impossible to see him winning the popular vote. His path to victory through the Electoral College is tight and requires no slippage from his 2016 map. There are scenarios where Trump can narrowly win. With his efforts promoting the possibility of fraud with voting by mail, Trump has set the scene to get close enough to contest the result.