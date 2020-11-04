US election: Rudy Giuliani claims voter fraud

Rudy Giuliani didn't hold back.

Trump's controversial lawyer Rudy Giuliani has launched into an astonishing rant in Philadelphia, claiming that mail-in ballots could be "from Mars".

Giuliani spoke to waiting media in front of a crowd of Trump die-hards, bizarrely stating that some of Biden's growing lead in the state of Pennsylvania could come from the Democratic challenger himself voting multiple times.

Speaking about the number of mail-in ballots that are being counted, Giuliani said: "They can be from Mars, as far as we're concerned, or they can be from the Democratic National Committee.

"Joe Biden could have voted 50 times as far as we know, 5000 times, the ballots could be from Camden."

He also made unsubstantiated claims that some of the votes could have come from dead people and Canadians.

He also said that Philadelphia had a history of "voter fraud".

GIULIANI: The Philadelphia vote count was "totally illegitimate." pic.twitter.com/Bi8F98R47u — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2020

Giuliani also said that the "elite" were trying to "steal" the election.

GIULIANI: "We're not gonna let them get away with it. They're not gonna steal this election."



"This election gets decided by the people. The elite, they don't care about the people. The people are the deplorables, the chumps -- they're not important..." pic.twitter.com/JFhEnwgK5o — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2020

In an embarrassing comment on the validity of Giuliani's claims, Trump's favourite news network Fox interrupted the former New York mayor with their call that Biden had won the battleground state of Michigan.

"Do you think we're stupid? Do you think we're fools?" asked Giuliani, before Fox host Neil Cavuto cut him off to announce the result.

Fox has cut away from Giuliani's bizarre press conference in Philadelphia to announce that they're calling Michigan for Biden. You get the sense that they see the writing on the wall. pic.twitter.com/GvyE6xVUVK — Raphael Satter (@razhael) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump has claimed the state of Michigan, despite major networks giving it to his rival and announced he is also claiming Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020