US election: Pro-Donald Trump message appears in Sydney skies

"TRUMP 2020" is seen written in the sky from Sydney's Newtown. Photo / NCA NewsWire, Nicholas Eagar

The US election got a whole lot closer for Sydneysiders on Sunday, when the skies of the Harbour City became a giant message of support for Donald Trump.

On Sunday morning, the words "Trump 2020" were written by sky writers above Sydney's famous beaches.

Despite the election being called for Democrat Joe Biden and claims of vote rigging by the Trump camp being so far unproven, the message appears to suggest Trump could yet win a second term.

The writing could be seen from Bondi all the way to the city's inner west and north shore.

Opinions were mixed about the sudden appearance of the sky-high sign of support.

This is truly bizarre. In the sky over Waterloo right now. Wonder who it could be 🤔 pic.twitter.com/l80k88gPHw — Gary Nunn🏳️‍🌈🚴🏼 (@GaryNunn1) November 15, 2020

Massive ‘Trump 2020’ just appeared in the skies above Sydney harbour. Right above my balcony in hotel quarantine. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4zkNtfH4s0 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 15, 2020

"Which nut job decided to ruin a beautiful day in Sydney with this?" asked University of Sydney academic Professor Tim Stephens.

He created his own doctored version which predicted Trump's eventual loss.

But NewsCorp columnist Rita Panahi, who is currently in quarantine in a Sydney hotel, tweeted that she found the message quite funny.

In the US, the convulsions over the disputed election continue.

Trump briefly attended a rally being held in his name in Washington DC on Saturday.

Several thousand Trump supporters descended on the capital city urging Trump not to concede the election amid unproven claims of electoral fraud.

The so-called Million MAGA March didn't attract anywhere near that number of people but about 10,000 supporters of the President made their feelings known that they want to see Trump remain in office.