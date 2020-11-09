US election: People think Joe Biden is sending Donald Trump a message with this hat

Joe Biden appears to have quietly thrown some serious shade at Donald Trump. Photo / Twitter

He has neither confirmed it nor denied it but social media users are convinced Joe Biden used a photo opportunity as a chance to send Donald Trump a cheeky message.

In a picture shared to Twitter by his wife, Dr Jill Biden, the US President-elect can be seen wearing a hat with the words "We just did" embroidered on it, as well as the number "46".

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

On the same day, defeated Trump, who lost the election to Biden, was seen arriving back at the White House after a game of golf wearing one of his usual "Make America Great Again" hats, with "45" embroided on it.

Trump is the 45th President of the US and Biden will now be the 46th.

The subtle message did not go unnoticed.

Why is no one discussing the absolute beauty that is @JoeBiden’s hat in this picture 😂 pic.twitter.com/SD5QJL5ycG — Bre Johnson (@_brejohnson_) November 8, 2020

That’s one cheeky hat @JoeBiden but I like it. 🥰😊✌🏽 https://t.co/Gxp6yvSRHt — scented poppy (@Paulammcnally) November 8, 2020

The hat is top level from @JoeBiden - perfect response 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WnxyTx6nDM — Jen Brown (@jenbrown_83) November 8, 2020

YALL!!!! His HAT!!! “Make America Great Again” .... “WE JUST DID.” BROOOO HIS MARKETING TEAM IS 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/w4OLjKzjDQ — Marina (@oxminaox) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden quietly responded to Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats by wearing a blue hat in an Instagram post by Jill Biden that simply says:



“We just did.” pic.twitter.com/ULjn3Xq8pU — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) November 8, 2020

President-elect Biden has not confirmed the hat was an intentional message for Trump but it would not be the first time the Biden/Harris campaign uses merchandise to mock the current administration.

When a fly landed on VP Mike Pence's head during the debate back in October, the Biden campaign released Biden/Harris flyswatters as part of its official merchandise.