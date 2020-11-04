US election: Five states that will determine Donald Trump v Joe Biden

Dozens of states have been called in the US presidential election, but it is still very much up in the air.
Donald Trump claimed Florida in an early win, and he's seeing leads in key battleground states, but there are still votes to count.
Trump won in Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Ohio, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee.
Joe Biden won in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, Connecticut, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Washington, Oregon, Virginia, Hawaii, Minnesota, Arizona and California.
It leaves Biden on 238 Electoral College votes out of 270 required to win the White House. Trump trails narrowly with 213 Electoral College votes.
There are just seven states yet to be called – Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
But just five of those – Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Northern Carolina – could go either way, meaning they're the interesting ones to watch.
But experts say the votes from the last three could take particularly long to tally up -meaning we could be in for a frustrating wait.
Either way, the victory will be narrow.
After Biden's win in Arizona, the Democrat would likely have to win two of the three 'blue wall' states - Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania - to secure victory.
Biden had trailed in all three, but the remaining votes to be counted will favour the Democrat, the BBC reports.
There are more than 1.4 million vote-by-mail ballots left to count Pennsylvania, and it could take days to tabulate them all.
The big cities in Michigan (Detroit) and Wisconsin (Milwaukee) are also yet to fully report, and they will heavily tilt toward the Democrats.
Latest results showed Biden led in Wisconsin by the slimmest of margins - 0.6 per cent according to US Politics Poll.
Meanwhile, Georgia is a wildcard, with the race too close to call because an estimated 4 per cent of the vote remains to be counted. That includes mailed ballots from two counties Biden is winning: metro Atlanta's DeKalb County, as well as Chatham County, which is home to Savannah.
Several counties in the Atlanta area also stopped counting votes after running into technical difficulties.
A Democratic win in Georgia would mean Biden only has to carry one of those Midwest states.
Trump can win a second term but he needs to win two of either Pennsylvania and Wisconsin or Pennsylvania and Michigan.
The road home for Trump would likely also need to include wins in North Carolina and Georgia, where he leads by only a narrow margin.