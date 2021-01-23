US election: Donald Trump's post-presidency plans revealed

Donald Trump has remained tight-lipped about his future plans after leaving office, telling a reporter at his golf club on Friday that "we'll do something, but not just yet".

But one of his key advisers, Jason Miller, has revealed in a podcast interview with Carrie Sheffield from Just the News what the former US President's next steps will be.

Despite rumours Trump was toying with the idea of forming his own political party, the "Patriot Party", Miller said his boss was focused on something more important — election integrity.

Miller said Trump intended to help Republicans win back the House and Senate in 2022 "to make sure that we can stop the Democratic craziness", and that "you're also going to see him emerge as the nation's leader on ballot and voting integrity".

But the adviser said that would never happen in Washington DC because Democrats did not believe there were any problems with elections, so Trump would instead work with individual state legislatures on voting reform.

One of Trump's key advisers has revealed the former President's plans for the future. Photo / Getty Images

"As we saw, an important thing to keep in mind, so much of our debate between the election and up until a couple weeks ago was over these Article 2 abuses and the Constitution, where only the state legislatures can actually go and set (the rules for mail-in voting)," Miller said.

"This is something we're going to start ramping up, not immediately. We'll give them a little bit of a transition period but this is critical and we have to do it."

Trump plotted to oust Acting AG

Trump nearly ousted his Acting Attorney General in favour of a Justice Department lawyer who would have helped him overturn the election results — but backed down after senior officials vowed to resign en masse, according to a new report.

The New York Times, citing interviews with four anonymous former Trump administration officials, describes how Jeffrey Clark, an unassuming lawyer who led the department's civil division, was nearly installed as the Acting AG to replace Jeffrey Rosen, who had resisted the President's entreaties to bolster his legal battles and put pressure on state legislatures.

According to The Times, Rosen rejected Trump's requests for the Justice Department to file legal briefs supporting his allies' lawsuits seeking to overturn election results, and to appoint special counsels to investigate voter fraud.

Clark was reportedly embraced by Trump due to his support for the President's claims that election was stolen. The New York Times says Trump's decision not to sack Rosen "came only after Mr Rosen and Mr Clark made their competing cases to him in a bizarre White House meeting that two officials compared with an episode of Mr Trump's reality show The Apprentice, albeit one that could prompt a constitutional crisis".

Ultimately, senior Department of Justice officials convened on a conference call agreed that if Rosen was replaced, they would all resign. Trump was persuaded to keep Rosen in place, fearing the furore mass resignations at the Justice Department would cause, according to The New York Times.