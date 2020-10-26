US election: Betting odds hint at Joe Biden victory

The US election is fast approaching – and as November 3 draws nearer, millions of eyes have turned to betting agencies for clues as to who will win.

While bookmakers are always at the centre of attention in the lead up to elections and major sporting matches, speculation has reached a fever pitch this time after the polls sensationally tipped a landslide Hillary Clinton victory in 2016 – only for Donald Trump to ultimate claim the top job.

In 2020, many are seeking an alternative way of predicting the possible outcome – so here's everything you need to know about betting on the 2020 US election.

At the moment, Democratic hopeful Joe Biden is the clear favourite across the major betting sites.

While his edge is narrowing, many believe betting odds offer a more accurate election prediction than polls, as people have invested their own hard-earned cash in the outcome.

According to the 2020 Presidential Election Betting Odds Tracker at OddsShark, Donald Trump was the favourite back in July 2019 – but now, "Biden is a -185 favourite to win the 2020 US presidential election, with Trump coming back at +140".

Bookmaker odds are not favourable to Donald Trump. Photo / AP

These are the odds according to some of the major betting agencies, as of October 26.

Basically, it means for every $1 you put on that candidate you would get the below in return if they won.

TAB

• Biden: $1.52

• Trump: $2.60

Ladbrokes

• Biden: $1.46

• Trump: $2.80

Betfair

• Biden: $1.47

• Trump: $3.10

Sportsbet

• Biden: $1.45

• Trump: $2.85

Neds

• Biden: $1.46

• Trump: $2.80