US election: A QAnon supporter is headed to Congress

7 minutes to read

Marjorie Taylor Greene was among at least a dozen Republican congressional candidates who expressed some degree of support for QAnon. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Matthew Rosenberg

Marjorie Taylor Greene's victory in Georgia underscores an uncomfortable truth for Republicans: The 2020 election brought QAnon into their party.

QAnon scored its first national political victory today when Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of

