US congressman dies from Covid-19 days before being sworn in

Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the US House, has died from complications related to Covid-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41 years old.

Letlow's spokesman Andrew Bautsch said the congressman-elect died at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport on Wednesday.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," Bautsch said.

"A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

41 years old. 2 young kids. My heart goes out to the Letlow family. Please please be careful out there, everyone.https://t.co/BfllCDDI1O — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 30, 2020

The incoming congressman, elected in a December runoff and set to take office in January, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on December 19 after testing positive for coronavirus. He was later transferred to Shreveport and placed in intensive care.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.