'The Hill' and other news agencies report that "a high-altitude surveillance balloon" was seen over Montana. The U.S. government confirmed the sighting. China has responded to the claims it was theirs.

The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on US military, by bringing it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to four US officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation, said it was unclear whether a final decision had yet been made by President Joe Biden.

In a brief remark on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) in response to a reporter’s question about the balloon, Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it.”

The balloon was spotted on Saturday morning Sunday morning NZ) over North Carolina as it neared the Atlantic coast.

Biden had been inclined to down the balloon over land when he was first briefed on it on Tuesday, but Pentagon officials advised against it, warning that the potential risk to people on the ground outweighed the assessment of potential Chinese intelligence gains.

The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is sailing across the US, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Photo / AP

China played down the cancellation of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on US military sites roiled diplomatic relations, saying neither side had formally announced any such plan.

“In actuality, the US and China have never announced any visit, the US making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Blinken was due to visit Beijing for talks aimed at reducing US-China tensions, the first such high-profile trip after the countries’ leaders met last November in Indonesia. But the US abruptly cancelled the trip after the discovery of the huge balloon despite China’s claim that it was merely a weather research “airship” that had blown off course.

The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — as well as China’s contention that the balloon was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America. “We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a question about the second balloon.

China has denied any claims of spying, and said it is a civilian-use balloon intended for meteorology research. Experts have said their response is feasible. - AP