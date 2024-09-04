US charges Hamas leaders with terrorism, citing October 7 attack

Israeli army issues an evacuation warning to Palestinians in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, Gaza, Palestinians who remain in the area continue to struggle to survive under difficult conditions amidst the rubble of destroyed buildings on August 12, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

United States officials unsealed charges on Tuesday against senior Hamas leaders, accusing them of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organisation, conspiring to murder Americans and conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction.

The criminal complaint against Hamas leader Yehiya Sinwar and others cites the group’s large-scale attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed about 1200 people, including 40 Americans, and resulted in the taking of about 250 hostages.

The complaint was filed under seal in federal court in New York in February. In a videotaped statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland stressed that Hamas is responsible for the October 7 deaths.

“During the attack, Hamas terrorists murdered civilians who tried to flee, and those who sought refuge in bomb shelters,” Garland said. “They murdered entire families. They murdered the elderly, and they murdered young children. They weaponised sexual violence against women.”

The Attorney General also said the Justice Department is investigating the killing last week of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Israeli American who was among those taken hostage. The Israeli military found his body and that of five other slain hostages in a tunnel in Gaza. He was buried in Israel on Monday.