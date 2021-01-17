US capitol riots: Former Buzzfeed staffer, 'Baked Alaska', arrested after live-streaming siege

Former Buzzfeed staffer Tim Gionet has been arrested. Photo / Youtube

A former Buzzfeed staffer who has since become well known in far-right circles under the name "Baked Alaska" has been arrested after live-streaming the Capitol riot.

Media personality Tim Gionet, 33, was arrested by the FBI for his role in the Capitol siege.

Gionet live-streamed himself inside the Capitol, and an FBI statement noted he was "clearly identifiable" in video as he turned the camera on himself.

In the 27-minute long live stream, the well-known man claimed he was "documenting" the event, and encouraged other rioters to stay in the building, saying, "I'm staying", "1776 baby", and "I won't leave guys, don't worry".

Gionet began his career at Buzzfeed in 2015, but later left after turning to the far-right.

He was arrested in Houston today, according to a report from AP. He'd been charged with violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority.

He's also shared a video showing Trump supporters taking selfies with police inside the Capitol as the officer asked them to leave, according to reports.

Gionet said in 2017 he took on the name "Baked Alaska" because he's Alaskan and smokes marijuana.

It comes as President Donald Trump is planning to majorly upstage Joe Biden by holding an extravagant goodbye ceremony on the eve of the inauguration, according to reports.

Trump is "reviewing plans" for a lavish event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that is set to involve "supporters, a red carpet, colour guard, military band and 21-gun salute", the Associated Press reports.