“US troops simply are not necessary to be in federal Iraq to conduct a counter-Isis mission. Iraq is eminently capable of doing it themselves,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The troops in Arbil will be “focused on Syria”, the official added.
Baghdad and Washington have agreed that international troops will be permitted to support anti-IS operations in Syria from Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region through to September 2026.
Parnell separately announced in April that the United States would roughly halve the number of troops it has deployed in Syria.
The senior defence official said that troop numbers in Syria are now “down from 2000” but “more than 900”, without providing an exact figure.
IS has suffered major defeats in both Iraq and Syria, but the jihadists still have some fighters in the countryside of both countries, and US forces have carried out periodic strikes and raids to help prevent the group’s resurgence.
