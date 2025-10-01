US and allied forces are reducing their presence in Iraq, winding down the mission against IS. Photo / Getty Images

US and allied forces are reducing their presence in Iraq , winding down a more than decade-long mission there against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group as planned.

Washington and Baghdad agreed last year that the international coalition against IS – established in 2014 to help local forces retake territory seized by the jihadists in Iraq and neighbouring Syria – would end its military mission in Iraq by the end of September 2025.

“This reduction reflects our combined success in fighting Isis and marks an effort to transition to a lasting US-Iraq security partnership,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said, using an acronym for IS.

“The US government will continue close coordination with the government of Iraq and coalition members to ensure a responsible transition.”

A senior defence official told journalists that “we’re in the process of transitioning”, and that “when all is said and done, there will be less than 2000 troops in Iraq total, and a majority of them will be in Arbil”, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.