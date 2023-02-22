Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

University sex cult’s ‘lieutenant’ faces prison for abetting abuse

New York Times
By Colin Moynihan
6 mins to read
Isabella Pollok, left, leaves federal court in New York on September 7, 2022. Photo / Jefferson Siegel, The New York Times

Isabella Pollok, left, leaves federal court in New York on September 7, 2022. Photo / Jefferson Siegel, The New York Times

For years, Lawrence Ray manipulated and exploited a group of young people who had lived with his daughter in a dormitory at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York. He didn’t do it alone, prosecutors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World