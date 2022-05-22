Ryan Last and his mother, Pauline Stuart. Photo / CNN

WARNING - TRIGGERING CONTENT

Ryan Last was a straight-A student and a teen who seemed to enjoy life.

The future was bright and he had recently been looking at a range of universities to attend.

But one school night the 17-year-old US teen received a text message from someone he thought was a girl.

Interested, he responded back. But hours later, he was dead after taking his own life.

Fighting back the tears, his mother Pauline Stuart opened up about the dangers of online sextortion and how her son's life was tragically cut short.

"Somebody reached out to him pretending to be a girl, and they started a conversation," she told CNN.

A scammer - posing as a young girl - began chatting away and the conversation quickly became intimate.

She sent Ryan a nude photo and asked him to share an explicit image of himself back in return.

Ryan obliged and sent an intimate photo back. But minutes later the scammer threatened to make the photo public and send it to his family and friends if he didn't give them US$5000.

The teen told the cybercriminal he couldn't afford it before the demand was lowered to just US$150.

Many victims of sextortion do not report the incidents to police. Photo / CNN

After paying the funds from his college funds, they demanded more.

"They kept demanding more and more and putting lots of continued pressure on him," Stuart said.

Around 10pm, his mum said goodnight to him and saw no signs of any stress.

By 2am, he had taken his own life.

His parents found a note left behind by Ryan explaining how embarrassed he was of himself and the shame he thought he'd bring on his family.

"He really, truly thought in that time that there wasn't a way to get by if those pictures were actually posted online," Stuart said.

"His note showed he was absolutely terrified. No child should have to be that scared."

Stuart is hoping her son's avoidable and tragic death will help educate other families and teens so that they do not lose a loved one to scammers.

US police called the scam "sextortion", saying they've had an explosion of complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents and families.

The bureau says there were over 18,000 sextortion-related complaints in 2021, with losses in excess of US$13 million.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Dan Costin says many victims of sextortion don't report incidents.

"The embarrassment piece of this is probably one of the bigger hurdles that the victims have to overcome.

"It can be a lot, especially in that moment."

Ryan's mother agrees.

"You need to talk to your kids because we need to make them aware of it.

"How could these people look at themselves in the mirror knowing that $150 is more important than a child's life?

"There's no other word but 'evil' for me that they care much more about money than a child's life.

"I don't want anybody else to go through what we did."

Medical experts say there is a key reason why young males are particularly vulnerable to sextortion scams.

"Teen brains are still developing," said Dr Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at Mass General in Boston.

"So when something catastrophic happens, like a personal picture is released to people online, it's hard for them to look past that moment and understand that in the big scheme of things they'll be able to get through this.

"The most important thing that a parent should do with their teen is try to understand what they're doing online.

"You want to know when they're going online, who they're interacting with, what platforms they're using. Are they being approached by people that they don't know, are they experiencing pressure to share information or photos?"

Hadland said it's also critical that parents specifically warn teens of scams like sextortion, without shaming them.

"You want to make it clear that they can talk to you if they have done something, or they feel like they've made a mistake," he said.