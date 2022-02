Russian forces failed to break through into Ukraine's capital on Sunday, but residents are bracing for another night of attacks. Video / BBC

The United States has said it is expelling 12 members of the Russian Mission at the United Nations, accusing them of being "intelligence operatives" engaged in espionage.

The Biden administration's action came on the fifth day of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, which has sparked condemnation from the United States and dozens of other countries.

The US Mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the Russian diplomats "have abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security".

The mission said the expulsions have been "in development for several months" and are in accordance with the United States' agreement with the United Nations as host of the 193-member world body.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told The Associated Press when asked his reaction to the US saying the Russians were engaged in espionage: "They always do. That's the pretext all the time when they announce somebody persona non grata. That is the only explanation they give."

Did he expect Russia to reciprocate? "That's not for me to decide but in the diplomatic practice, that's a normal thing," he said.

The expulsions were first confirmed by US deputy ambassador Richard Mills after Nebenzia told the UN Security Council that he had just been informed of "yet another hostile step is undertaken by the host country step against the Russian Mission".

Nebenzia, who was presiding as this month's council president at a session to discuss the dire humanitarian consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, called the US expulsions a "gross violation" of the UN agreement with the United States and of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.

Richard M Mills Jr, deputy representative of the United States to the United Nations. Photo / AP

"We'll see how events develop within the context of this decision," he said.

Mills then confirmed the expulsions, saying the Russian diplomats "were engaged in activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats".

He said they are also in accord with the US-UN agreement. Nebenzia countered that this was "not satisfactory".

According to the UN diplomatic directory, Russia has 79 diplomats accredited to the United Nations. The US Mission did not name those who are being expelled or state how long they are being given to leave the country.