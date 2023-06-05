Copperhead snake (Agkistrodon contortrix) - exotic venomous snake in terrarium

A ‘horrified’ mum has shared a story about her daughter’s potentially life-threatening mistake while hanging out with friends.

Ashley Spain’s 15-year-old daughter was walking near a beach when she spotted what she thought was a garter snake and decided to pick it up in her arms.

Alarming photos show the young teen holding the small serpent while smiling at it adoringly. Within moments the snake bit her and her arm began to “balloon”.

“What she picked up was actually a juvenile copperhead,” Spain posted on her Facebook page.

The teen was rushed to hospital and anti-venom was administered.

Further photos show the girl in the hospital, still in pain, with the obvious marks from the snake bite still visible on her wrist.

Spain has pleaded for people to ensure kids their kids “don’t end up like [hers]”.

She wrote “even though nature is beautiful, it can be very dangerous” .and begged parents to teach their children “when to just leave things as they are”.

Spain’s Facebook post went on to attract thousands of comments, a lot of whom argued Spain’s daughter should have recognised the dangerous breed of the snake right away.

The copperhead is a common species in the US state of Virginia where the family live.

“There’s no similar-looking harmless snake that looks like a copperhead,” one person said.

Spain has hit back at critics, saying her daughter had “never seen a venomous snake in person up to this point”.

“She has always been taught to admire wild animals from a distance, but we as her parents understand that she is 15 and won’t always make the best choices,”

The girl has since returned home and is recovering, with Spain saying she is doing well.

Copperhead snakes are responsible for more venomous snakebites than any other species in the US, according to National Geographic, but are rarely fatal with only a handful of deaths reported over the past 100 years.