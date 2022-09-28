Unidentified flying saucer crashes into US government aviation logo

The flying saucer was first noticed by a UFO enthusiast who posted about it on Twitter.

A UFO mysteriously appeared on a US intelligence agency's logo in what officials later suggested had been a mistake.

The flying saucer was spotted on the new seal of the National Intelligence Manager-Aviation (NIM-Aviation], the main air element of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

A spokesman said someone had "erroneously posted an unofficial and incorrect logo", indicating that it may have been an internal prank.

NIM-Aviation works to assess potential security threats from the air.

It was involved in the compilation of a report to Congress last year on research into UFOs, which are referred to by the Pentagon as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

The altered logo also featured a Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet and a triangular-shaped aerial vehicle, all flying over a map of the United States.

He wrote: "UFO in the official seal? Hahahhahaha. Radical. I still can't believe they did this."

A spokesman later made clear it had not been intentional.

US intelligence has shifted its approach to UAPs, with the phenomena being taken more seriously.

The report to Congress in 2021 concluded that the vast majority of sightings by US military personnel could not be explained.

However. it said in many cases the UAPs were real objects because they had been picked up by multiple sensors.

Highly advanced aircraft

The report was unable to rule out the possibility some of them could be highly advanced aircraft operated by foreign adversaries.

Pentagon researchers reviewed 144 sightings but said only one of them could be confidently explained.

The report was delivered to the House and Senate intelligence committees by Avril Haines, Joe Biden's director of national intelligence.

While the report was released publicly a classified annex was made available only to US senators, which led conspiracy theorists to speculate about what was in it.