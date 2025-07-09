Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Under heavy guard, Hindu pilgrimage resumes at site of deadly Kashmir attack

By Shams Irfan & Joshua Yang
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Eleven weeks after a deadly militant attack, Kashmir’s Amarnath pilgrimage resumes. Photo / Getty Images

Eleven weeks after a deadly militant attack, Kashmir’s Amarnath pilgrimage resumes. Photo / Getty Images

Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir – Eleven weeks after militants targeted Hindu tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing 26 people and sparking conflict between India and Pakistan, hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees set out from Pahalgam, the site of the attack, for an annual pilgrimage through the disputed territory.

The Indian Government

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World