World governments responded on Friday as the Russian military continued its invasion into Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Twitter

World governments responded on Friday as the Russian military continued its invasion into Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Twitter

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE KEY POINTS

• At least 80 Russian air strikes on Ukraine during first day of attack.

• Hundreds killed and injured by invading forces.

• Ukraine capital of Kyiv under attack

• Ukrainian president says Russian move aimed "to destroy Ukraine politically by liquidating the head of state".

• Kiwi in Kyiv describes "the craziest day in my life, or that of anyone else here".

• NZ PM describes Vladimir Putin's actions as a "blatant use of military might"

• Nato says it will deploy more troops to eastern Europe

Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter.

There are reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a strongly worded statement urging the Ukrainian military to overthrow its government, saying: "We would find it easier to agree with you than with that gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have holed up in Kyiv and have taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage."

The invasion has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

In the fog of war, it was unclear how much of Ukraine remains under Ukrainian control and how much or little Russian forces have seized.

The Kremlin accepted Kyiv's offer to hold talks, but it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of Ukraine's embattled president instead of a gesture toward a diplomatic solution.

In response to the Ukraine attack, Nato member countries say they will deploy more troops to eastern Europe.

In a joint statement after meeting overnight (NZ time) they said: "No one should be fooled by the Russian government's barrage of lies. We are now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces to the eastern part of the alliance."

Nato to send troops to eastern Europe

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the invasion was a "terrible strategic mistake" and Russia would pay a "severe price for years to come".

"We are facing a new normal in European security."

He said the people of Ukraine "are fighting for their freedom in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion. We deplore the tragic loss of life, enormous human suffering and destruction."

Stoltenberg said that US President Joe Biden and his counterparts have agreed to send parts of the organisation's response force to help protect allies in the east over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking after chairing a Nato meeting, Stoltenberg said the leaders decided to send parts of the Nato Response Force and elements of a quickly deployed spearhead unit. He did not say how many troops would be deployed, but confirmed the move would involve land, sea and air power.

The NRF can number up to 40,000 troops, but Stoltenberg said that Nato would not deploy the entire force. Parts of a force known in Nato jargon as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), which is currently led by France, will also be sent.

Ukraine President confirms he is still in Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy has posted a video of himself outside one of the government buildings in Kyiv, in response to rumours that he had fled the capital.

⚡️Ukraine’s Zelensky posts a new video of himself and his team outside the presidential administration in Kyiv’s government quarter after rumors in Russian media that he’d fled. “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/bgHyrsbVFs — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022

"We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way," he says in the video posted to social media.

Zelenskiyy says he has also been in talks with Joe Biden to get "concrete defense assistance" and set up "an anti war coalition".

Strengthening sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed with @POTUS. Grateful to 🇺🇸 for the strong support to 🇺🇦! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

The US and other global powers have slapped ever-tougher sanctions on Russia as the invasion reverberated through the world's economy and energy supplies, threatening to further hit ordinary households.

UN officials said millions could flee Ukraine. Sports leagues moved to punish Russia on global playing fields. And US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders held an urgent meeting to discuss how far they can challenge Putin without engaging Russian forces in direct war.

Day two of Russia's invasion focused on the Ukrainian capital, where Associated Press reporters heard explosions starting before dawn and gunfire was reported in several areas.

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv. It was unclear what aircraft crashed and what brought it down. Photo / AP

Russia's military said it had seized a strategic airport outside Kyiv, allowing it to quickly build up forces to take the capital.

It claimed to have already cut the city off from the west — the direction taken by many of those escaping the invasion, leading to lines of cars snaking toward the Polish border.

Intense gunfire broke out on a bridge across the Dneiper River dividing eastern and western Kyiv, with about 200 Ukrainian forces taking defensive positions and sheltering behind their armoured vehicles and under the bridge.

Another key bridge leading to the capital was blown away, with smoke rising from it.

Ukrainian officials reported at least 137 deaths on their side and claimed hundreds on the Russian one. Russian authorities released no casualty figures, and it was not possible to verify the tolls.

UN officials reported 25 civilian deaths, mostly from shelling and airstrikes, and said 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes, estimating up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.

"When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"When missiles kill our people, they kill all Europeans."

A US defence official said a Russian amphibious assault was underway, and thousands of Russian naval infantry were moving ashore from the Sea of Azov, west of Mariupol.

The official said Ukrainian air defences have been degraded but are still operating, and that about a third of the combat power that Russia had massed around Ukraine is now in the country.

Zelenskyy pleaded with Western powers to act faster to cut off Russia's economy and provide Ukraine military help.

His whereabouts were kept secret, after he told European leaders in a call Thursday night that he was Russia's No. 1 target — and that they might not see him again alive.

He also offered to negotiate on one of Putin's key demands: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. The Kremlin responded Russia was ready to send a delegation to Belarus to discuss that.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said Ukrainian officials were unwilling to travel to the Belarusian capital and would prefer Warsaw, then halted further communication.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested it was too late, saying Zelenskyy should have agreed to talks earlier on.

A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv. Photo / AP

After denying for weeks he planned to invade, Putin argued that the West left him no other choice by refusing to negotiate on Russia's security demands.

The autocratic leader hasn't disclosed his ultimate plans for Ukraine. Lavrov said Friday: "We want to allow the Ukrainian people to determine its own fate."

Playing on Russian nostalgia for World War II heroism, the Kremlin equates members of Ukrainian right-wing groups with neo-Nazis. Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, angrily dismisses those claims.

Peskov said Russia recognizes Zelenskyy as the president, but wouldn't say how long the Russian military operation could last.

Ukrainians, meanwhile, abruptly adjusted to life under fire, after Russian forces started moving in to their country from three sides in an invasion telegraphed for weeks, as they massed an estimated 150,000 troops nearby.

Residents of a Kyiv apartment building woke to screaming, smoke and flying dust. What the mayor identified as Russian shelling tore off part of the building and ignited a fire.

"What are you doing? What is this?" resident Yurii Zhyhanov asked — a question directed at Russian forces. Like countless other Ukrainians, he grabbed what belongings he could, took his mother, and fled, car alarms wailing behind him.

Elsewhere in Kyiv, the body of a dead soldier lay near an underpass.

Fragments of a downed aircraft smoked amid the brick homes of a residential area. Black plastic was draped over body parts found beside them.

And people climbed out of bomb shelters, basements and subways to face another day of upheaval.

Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv. Photo / AP

"We're all scared and worried. We don't know what to do then, what's going to happen in a few days," said one of the workers, Lucy Vashaka, 20.

AP reporters saw signs of significant fighting near Ivankiv, about 60km northwest of Kyiv.

Russian troops also entered the city of Sumy, near the border with Russia that sits on a highway leading to Kyiv from the east. A Russian missile launcher was seen on the outskirts of Kharkiv in the east.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv "could well be under siege" in what US officials believe is a brazen attempt by Putin to install his own regime.

The assault, anticipated for weeks by the US and Western allies, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Zelenskyy, whose grasp on power was increasingly tenuous, appealed to global leaders for even more severe sanctions than the ones imposed by Western allies and for defence assistance.

Zelenskyy cut diplomatic ties with Moscow, declared martial law and ordered a full military mobilisation that would last 90 days.

The invasion began early Thursday with missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a multipronged ground assault that rolled troops in from separatist-held areas in the east; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and from Belarus to the north.

After Ukrainian officials said they lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster, Russia said Friday it was working with the Ukrainians to secure the plant. There was no corroboration of such cooperation from the Ukrainian side.

US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions that will target Russian banks, oligarchs, state-controlled companies and high-tech sectors, saying Putin "chose this war".

He said the measures were designed not to disrupt global energy markets. Russian oil and natural gas exports are vital energy sources for Europe.

The European Union neared an agreement to slap asset freezes on Putin and Lavrov themselves, in addition to other sanctions.

Britain is freezing the assets of all large Russian banks and planning to bar Russian companies and the Kremlin from raising money on British markets.

"Now we see him for what he is — a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of Putin.

The leader of the Belarus opposition in exile said the European Union should slap tougher sanctions on Belarus for its role.

Sviatlana Tiskhanouskaya said Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, had turned her country into "an aggressor" in Ukraine.

She told The Associated Press on Friday that Belarus has become "an aircraft carrier" for the Russian military, carrying troops to Ukraine, re-fueling its war machine and housing soldiers of the invading force.

The United States, the EU, Britain and Canada last year imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials, businesses and several sectors of the economy and the financial system following a brutal crackdown on Lukashenko's opponents. They were protesting his fraudulent re-election for a sixth term.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called the Belarus government "an accomplice" in Russia's military invasion of Ukraine and said it will also be targeted with sanctions.

- Additional reporting by AP