RUSSIA-UKRAINE LATEST

*Russia president Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

*Russian troops enter Kharkiv; Australia vows 'lethal aid'

*'Not going Putin's way': Furious Russian president 'holed up in mountain lair'

* Belarus gives up anti-nuclear status, joins Russia against Ukraine

* Kyiv comes out of fifth night of the war still under Ukrainian control

President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse.

The explosions and gunfire around the Ukrainian capital besieged by the Russian forces appeared to subside overnight, and the Russian military offered to allow residents to leave Kyiv via a safe corridor while it has beefed up for an onslaught on the capital.

Ukraine has agreed to talks with Moscow, and its presidential office said a delegation arrived on the border with Belarus. It's unclear whether they'll lead to any breakthrough. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire. It wasn't immediately clear what the Kremlin was ultimately seeking, either in the talks or, more broadly, from its war in Ukraine.

Western officials believe Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine's government and replace it with a regime of his own, reviving Moscow's Cold War-era influence.

Citing "aggressive statements" by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin on Sunday issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia's nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

The Russian leader is "potentially putting in play forces that, if there's a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous," said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss rapidly unfolding military operations.

Kyiv emerges from weekend-long curfew

It's Monday morning in Kyiv and civilians are finally allowed to emerge from underground shelters, after a curfew that has been in place since Friday night.

However, no one had the chance to get much sunlight as just 30 minutes after curfew lifted, air raid warning sirens blasted and everyone had to run back for shelter again.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine diplomats begin today at the Belarus side of the border but Zelenskyy has already said he does not expect the talks to lead to anything. "Let them try," he said.

Ukrainian delegation has arrived to the border for peace talks.



The delegation is led by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and MP David Arakhamia, leader of Zelensky's party.

Belarus has also since officially joined the war, with its troops going into Ukraine to fight for Russia's side.

The president of Belarus promised Zelenskyy in a telephone call that he would ensure that there was safety for the delegations to travel close to the border for the peace talks today.

However, right after that phone conversation, missiles were fired from Belarus territory into Ukraine, proving his promise was not to be trusted.

Russian bank raises interest rate to 20 per cent

Russia's Central Bank has sharply raised its key rate from 9.5% to 20% in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine.

The bank's action follows the Western decision Sunday to freeze its hard currency reserves in an unprecedented move that could have devastating consequences for the country's financial stability. It was unclear exactly what share of Russia's estimated $640 billion hard currency coffers will be paralyzed by the move, but European officials said that at least half of it will be affected.

The move will dramatically raise pressure on the ruble by undermining the financial authorities' ability to conduct hard currency interventions to prevent the ruble from sinking further and triggering high inflation. The ruble has sharply dived in early Monday trading.

The Central Bank also ordered a slew of measures to help the banks cope with the crisis by infusing more cash into the system and easing restrictions for banking operations. At the same time, it temporarily barred non-residents from selling the government obligations to help ease the pressure on ruble from panicky foreign investors eager to cash out.

Air raid alerts sounding in multiple cities

Kyiv, Kharkiv and a number of other Ukrainian cities are currently believed to be under attack by Russian forces.

Russian forces carried out missile strikes across Ukraine overnight, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office said.



Air strikes occurred in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv and air raid sirens went off in many others.

UN to hold two emergency meetings on Russia-Ukraine war

The two major bodies in the United Nations will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meetings of the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council reflect widespread demands for a cease-fire and escalating concern for the millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war.

The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war and vote on a resolution that U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said would "hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the U.N. Charter."

French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere announced the Security Council meeting on the humanitarian impact of Russia's invasion, a session sought by French President Emmanuel Macron to ensure the delivery of aid to people in need in Ukraine.

This dude is Ukraine's most popular hip hop singer. Also immensely popular in Russia.

This is how he spends his days now:

This is how he spends his days now: https://t.co/StAMgpro5Q — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 28, 2022

Both meetings follow Russia's veto of a Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. The vote Friday was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.

Kyiv still stands

The Kyiv Independent is reporting that the situation in Kyiv is under Ukrainian control.

"All Russian efforts to occupy it have failed," a statement from the Ukraine's Armed Forces says.

It is currently 7:40am in Kyiv and Ukrainians have spent their fifth night fighting for their country.

One more dawn.

One more day.

One day more.

The sun rises in Ukraine and Kyiv still stands. 🇺🇦#SlavaUkraine #StandWithUkraine — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) February 28, 2022

Aotearoa New Zealand shows support for Ukraine

Auckland's Sky Tower has been lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Photo / Alex Robertson

The Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Auckland War Memorial Museum have been lit up tonight in blue and white in solidarity for the people of Ukraine tonight, Monday 28 February.

The Ukrainian national colours will be on these landmarks until Wednesday 2 March.

Russia blocks Facebook

Russia has apparently rendered Facebook largely unusable across leading Russian telecommunications providers amid rising friction between Moscow and the social media platform.

The London-based internet monitor NetBlocks reports that Facebook's network of content-distribution servers in Russia was so badly restricted Sunday that "content no longer loads, or loads extremely slowly making the platforms unusable."

Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday announced plans to "partially restrict" access to Facebook. That same day, Facebook's head of security policy had said the company was barring Russian state media from running ads or otherwise profiting on its platform anywhere in the world.

Facebook says it has also refused a request by the Kremlin not to run fact checks related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the platform for users inside Russia.

NetBlocks reported earlier that access to Twitter was similarly restricted Saturday. That was a day after Twitter said it was temporarily halting ads in both Ukraine and Russia.

The Twitter and Facebook restrictions can be circumvented inside Russia using VPN software, just as users do in mainland China.

Meanwhile, Google has disabled some of its Google Maps features in Ukraine, in an effort to keep Ukrainians safe.

Features such as live traffic overlay and Live Busyness, a feature that displays how popular a location may be at a given time, have been turned off for the country.

'Brazen and inhumane invasion': Jacinda Ardern commends Ukraine people for strong resistance to Russian troops

Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon said Cabinet is discussing and receiving advice on the possibility of applying extra sanctions to Russia.

This included around certain actors New Zealand could put pressure on around investments, and something specifically targeted at Russia.

Changing the sanctions legislation might not be timely enough, Ardern said.

This would be about incoming investment, but further advice was being sought for current assets, Ardern said.

New Zealand does not have military hardware to offer Ukraine, which is why New Zealand is focused on stopping any support to Russia and providing a humanitarian response.

This aid will go through the Red Cross, the Prime Minister said.

Ardern reiterated no options had been taken off the table and they were seeking advice.

No decisions have been made around expelling the Russian Ambassador and Ardern warned of "knock-on effects".

However this, as other options, is being considered daily.

On the Ukranian response Ardern said she could not imagine would it would be like to have your homeland invaded in that way.

The Prime Minister described it as a "brazen and inhumane invasion" and said the actions of civilians were "extraordinary".

Russian troops seize city of Berdyansk

The southern Ukrainian coastal city of Berdyansk is now in Russian control, its mayor has announced.

Russian troops entered the city around 15:50 local time on Sunday.

The Russians "informed us that all administrative buildings were under their control and that they were taking control of the executive committee building," Mayor Alexander Svidlo said in a Facebook video.

"But under the control of armed men, I consider this proposal unacceptable. So we, as all members of the operational headquarters, left the building of the executive committee," he added.

The city on the Black Sea contains a small naval base.

Watch: Emotional moment Ukrainian player enters football field in Portugal

Ukrainian footballer Roman Yaremchuk came on as a substitute for Benfica in Lisbon during a match this evening (local time) and was left emotional by a standing ovation from the whole crowd at the stadium, as a show of support for his homeland of Ukraine.

Ukrainian footballer Roman Yaremchuk comes on as a substitute for Benfica in Lisbon. Watch what happens.

Auckland landmarks to light up for Ukraine

The Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Auckland War Memorial Museum will light up in solidarity for the people of Ukraine from tonight Monday 28 February until Wednesday 2 March.

"I am pleased to announce that after talking yesterday with representatives from these key landmarks that Auckland will light up for Ukraine over the next three nights", Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said today.

"The war waged against the people of Ukraine by Putin is Europe's darkest hour since World War II and stands condemned by the world.

"In lighting up our skies, we send our unequivocal support for the freedom, independence and sovereignty of Ukrainians who are experiencing an unprovoked and unjustified act of aggression from Putin. It is also an expression of our admiration for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

"Ukrainians based in Aotearoa are experiencing incredible distress for their homeland and their family and friends who live there. The display of Ukraine's flag colours demonstrates our support for them as their people suffer from destruction and loss of lives as the attack on Ukraine continues."

Russia blocks website launched for Russian families to find their soldiers

A website created by Ukrainian authorities to help families of Russian soldiers find out if they had been killed or captured in Ukraine has been blocked in Russia by the country's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.

The website publishes photographs or documents of the men to help their families know if they have died or been captured as prisoners of war (POWs).

The site was launched by the Ukrainian government over the weekend. Ukrainian presidential administration adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the website was "our gesture of goodwill towards Russian mothers".

A women holds a child and a dog in a shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

According to Ukraine authorities, more than 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war last week. These numbers have not been verified.

National Party calls on NZ Govt to expel Russian Ambassador

National's foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee is calling on the Government to expel the Russian Ambassador to New Zealand and recall New Zealand's top diplomat from Moscow.

"Expelling an ambassador is a serious diplomatic move, but it's clear that President Putin has no intention of engaging constructively through diplomatic channels. The time for diplomacy was last week," Brownlee said.

Ruble crashes 30 per cent as markets open

The ruble crashed to an all-time low of 30 per cent versus the US dollar as markets opened. The Russian currency dropped to as low as 119 per dollar.

The drop comes off the back of the sanctions imposed by western allies on Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

'Next 24 hours are crucial', Zelenskyy says

The BBC reports that Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Boris Johnson in a phone call this evening (UK time) that the next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine.

Belarus renounces non-nuclear, neutral status to join Russia

The Kyiv Independent is reporting Belarus will renounce its non-nuclear and neutral status, allowing Russia to place nuclear weapons on its territory.

Allegedly 65.16 per cent of Belarus citizens supported the constitutional amendments in a referendum held today.

"This pseudo referendum is being held under the Russian gun barrels and under effective control of the Russian military which has come to stay in Belarus for a long time," Belarus' first post-Soviet leader, Stanislav Sushkevich, told The Associated Press.

"The absurdity that is going on now directly contradicts the existing main law that envisages Belarus' neutral status."

Shushkevich warned that "Lukashenko is depriving Belarus of its future and turning the country into a staging ground for Putin's mad games", adding that "the Belarusian leader has no choice, he also is a pariah."

"Belarusians' hearts hurt as it's not just the fate of Ukraine but also our fate that is decided now," opposition politician Sviatlana Tsilhanouskaya told The Associated Press. "We realise that Belarus' independence is closely connected with Ukraine's independence."

The consequences will hit the citizens of Belarus hard and they have already begun. Anonymous reported they have hacked the websites of the top banks in Belarus, which are currently offline.

Shortly after, multiple sources reported that Belarus will join the war against Ukraine in a matter of hours.

"As soon as on Feb. 28 at 5 a.m. local time, the first Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft is very likely to take off carrying Belarusian paratroopers to be deployed against Ukraine," the Kyiv Independent reported.

Earlier updates continue below:

Amid the mounting tensions, Ukraine announced that a delegation from the country had agreed to meet with Russian officials for talks. But the Kremlin's ultimate aims in Ukraine — and what steps might be enough to satisfy Moscow — remained unclear.

Meanwhile, captivating images show everyday Ukrainians taking up arms as civilian soldiers to repel a Russian invasion.

Men and women have volunteered in droves and stood in long lines to get weapons and learn how to defend their country. Some even returned from abroad to join the resistance.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, volunteer military units of its armed forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

As Russian troops surrounded the country this month, ordinary citizens received basic combat training in everything from handling guns to making incendiary Molotov cocktails, to tossing grenades.

Newly trained civil defence forces stood guard behind stacks of tires at checkpoints in the capital of Kyiv and patrolled empty streets. Most wore street clothes with only yellow armbands to identify them as volunteer soldiers.

More support for Ukraine

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia's unprovoked invasion," Mahuta said.

"It is deeply disturbing to hear reports of the growing numbers of deaths and injuries from this conflict. The harrowing and horrific images of displaced, or suffering civilians, in Ukraine speak volumes of this unfolding tragedy, and underlines the consequences of Russia's unprovoked aggression."

New Zealand will provide an initial $2 million to help deliver essential humanitarian assistance, with a focus on supporting health facilities and meeting basic needs such as provision of food and hygiene items, she said.

"These are early days and we will continue to monitor events closely as the scale of the conflict, and the resulting humanitarian crisis, becomes clearer. We know the consequences of Russia's actions will be significant, and tragically many of these will fall on innocent civilians.

"We repeat our call, alongside international partners, for Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, and immediately and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life."

An armoured personnel carrier burns and damaged light utility vehicles stand abandoned after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

It follows the Nordic nations of Sweden and Finland announcing they will send military aid to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons, helmets and body armour.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said at a news conference that Stockholm would ship 5000 anti-tank weapons, 5000 helmets, 5000 units of body armour and 135,000 field rations in support to Ukraine's military.

Neighbouring Finland said it would send 2000 helmets, 2000 bulletproof vests, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations as aid to Ukraine.

The US for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine.

The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the US is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.

The decision comes on the heels of Germany's announcement that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Ukraine.

The UK has stepped up its support for Ukraine by pledging another £40 million in humanitarian aid to the country.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the last few days the world has witnessed awe-inspiring displays of bravery and heroism from the Ukrainian people.

huge breaking news at BP:



- BP to exit its 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft



- BP chief executive Bernard Looney to resign from board of Rosneft with immediate effect — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 27, 2022

BP will reportedly exit its 20 per cent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Meanwhile, the top official in the European Union outlined plans by the 27-nation bloc to close its airspace to Russian airlines and fund the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.

"For the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU will also ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets, she said.

"Show this to Putin."

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at the city hospital of Mariupol. Photo / AP

In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.

She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns.

A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.

"Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!" a hospital worker shouted, pushing a gurney to the ambulance.

The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection. Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator. A nurse wept.

A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into her, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press video journalist who had been allowed inside.

"Show this to Putin," he said angrily. "The eyes of this child, and crying doctors."

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.

Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly coloured polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.

General Assembly to hold urgent meeting

The UN Security Council has voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday - as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered nuclear special forces to be put on "high alert".

The vote on Sunday to authorise an emergency meeting was 11 in favour, Russia opposed, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. That was the exact same vote on a resolution Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. But in that case, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated.

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asked for the General Assembly meeting to be held under the so-called "Uniting for Peace" resolution, initiated by the United States and adopted in November 1950 to circumvent vetoes by the Soviet Union during the Korean War.

That resolution gives the General Assembly the power to call emergency meetings when the Security Council is unable to act because of the lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

Economic impact felt in Russia

Some early signs are emerging of significant economic consequences to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine three days ago. While official quotes for the Russian rouble were unchanged at roughly 84 rubles to the dollar, one online Russian bank, Tinkoff, was giving an unofficial exchange rate of 152 rubles over the weekend.

Videos from Russia showed long lines of Russians trying to withdraw cash from ATMs, while the Russian Central Bank issued a statement calling for calm, in an effort to avoid bank runs. Reports also showed that Visa and Mastercard were no longer being accepted for those with international bank accounts.

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

"Banks and credit card companies dealing with Russia are going into lockdown mode given the fast pace and increasing bite of the sanctions," said Amanda DeBusk, a partner with Dechert LLP.

Russia may have to temporarily close bank branches or declare a national bank holiday to protect its financial system, analysts said.

"If there's a full-scale banking panic, that's a driver of crisis in its own right," said Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University and Director of the European Institute. "A rush into dollars by the Russian general population moves things into an entirely new domain of financial warfare."

- Additional reporting by AP