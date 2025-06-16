Advertisement
Home / World

Ukraine war: Surgeons operate in the country’s prototype hidden underground hospital

By Serhiy Morgunov
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Medics treat shrapnel wounds on a soldier injured by a grenade dropped from a Russian drone, inside Ukraine’s first underground field hospital. Photo / Washington Post

Just a few kilometres from the front line in eastern Ukraine, almost 6m below the surface, the day begins with a brief five-minute exchange between two surgeons – a father and his son.

They embrace, swap a few words about the night shift and that evening’s Champions League soccer match,

