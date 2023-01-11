Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Ukraine war: Russia demotes ‘General Armageddon’ after battlefield failures

Financial Times
By: Polina Ivanova and Max Seddon
5 mins to read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, with General Sergei Surovikin in December 2022. Photo / Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, with General Sergei Surovikin in December 2022. Photo / Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russia has replaced Sergei Surovikin after barely three months as head of its Ukraine campaign following a succession of battlefield setbacks and failure to turn the war in Moscow’s favour.

Surovikin, whose nicknames include

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World