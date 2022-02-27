Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

RUSSIA-UKRAINE LATEST

*Russia president Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

*Russian troops enter Kharkiv; Australia vows 'lethal aid'

*'Not going Putin's way': Furious Russian president 'holed up in mountain lair'

*Twist emerges after all defenders of Ukraine's Snake Island reported 'killed'

The UN Security Council has voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday.

The vote on Sunday to authorise an emergency meeting was 11 in favour, Russia opposed, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. That was the exact same vote on a resolution Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. But in that case, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated.

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asked for the General Assembly meeting to be held under the so-called "Uniting for Peace" resolution, initiated by the United States and adopted in November 1950 to circumvent vetoes by the Soviet Union during the Korean War.

A women holds a child and a dog in a shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

That resolution gives the General Assembly the power to call emergency meetings when the Security Council is unable to act because of the lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

Meanwhile, captivating images show everyday Ukrainians taking up arms as civilian soldiers to repel a Russian invasion.

Men and women have volunteered in droves and stood in long lines to get weapons and learn how to defend their country. Some even returned from abroad to join the resistance.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

As Russian troops surrounded the country this month, ordinary citizens received basic combat training in everything from handling guns to making incendiary Molotov cocktails to tossing grenades.

Newly trained civil defence forces stood guard behind stacks of tires at checkpoints in the capital of Kyiv and patrolled empty streets. Most wore street clothes with only yellow armbands to identify them as volunteer soldiers.

Economic impact felt in Russia

Some early signs are emerging of significant economic consequences to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine three days ago. While official quotes for the Russian ruble were unchanged at roughly 84 rubles to the dollar, one online Russian bank, Tinkoff, was giving an unofficial exchange rate of 152 rubles over the weekend.

Videos from Russia showed long lines of Russians trying to withdraw cash from ATMs, while the Russian Central Bank issued a statement calling for calm, in an effort to avoid bank runs. Reports also showed that Visa and Mastercard were no longer being accepted for those with international bank accounts.

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

"Banks and credit card companies dealing with Russia are going into lockdown mode given the fast pace and increasing bite of the sanctions," said Amanda DeBusk, a partner with Dechert LLP.

Russia may have to temporarily close bank branches or declare a national bank holiday to protect its financial system, analysts said.

"If there's a full-scale banking panic, that's a driver of crisis in its own right," said Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University and Director of the European Institute. "A rush into dollars by the Russian general population moves things into an entirely new domain of financial warfare."

More support for Ukraine

The Nordic nations of Sweden and Finland say they will send military aid to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons, helmets and body armour.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said at a news conference that Stockholm would ship 5000 anti-tank weapons, 5000 helmets, 5000 units of body armour and 135,000 field rations in support to Ukraine's military.

Neighbouring Finland said it would send 2000 helmets, 2000 bulletproof vests, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations as aid to Ukraine.

The US for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine.

The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the US is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.

The decision comes on the heels of Germany's announcement that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Ukraine.

The UK has stepped up its support for Ukraine by pledging another £40 million in humanitarian aid to the country.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the last few days the world has witnessed awe-inspiring displays of bravery and heroism from the Ukrainian people.

huge breaking news at BP:



- BP to exit its 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft



- BP chief executive Bernard Looney to resign from board of Rosneft with immediate effect — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 27, 2022

BP will reportedly exit its 20 per cent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Meanwhile, the top official in the European Union outlined plans by the 27-nation bloc to close its airspace to Russian airlines and fund the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.

"For the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU will also ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets, she said.

Putin order nuclear forces on high alert

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading Nato powers.

The directive to put Russia's nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness for launch raised fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare, whether by design or mistake.

An armored personnel carrier burns and damaged light utility vehicles stand abandoned after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Amid the mounting tensions, Ukraine announced that a delegation from the country had agreed to meet with Russian officials for talks. But the Kremlin's ultimate aims in Ukraine — and what steps might be enough to satisfy Moscow — remained unclear.