Ukraine shoots down $560 million Russian spy plane

Ukraine’s military chief is claiming that the Ukrainian air force has shot down a Russian Beriev A-50 early warning and control plane and an IL-22 command centre aircraft. Photo / AP

Ukraine says it has downed a US$350 million (NZ$560m) Russian spy plane in a “perfectly planned and executed operation” over the Sea of Azov.

General Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, said Kyiv’s forces had also shot down an Il-22 airborne command centre in the attack.

Images later emerged showing the bullet-riddled Il-22 had been able to make an emergency landing at an air base.

“The target is destroyed, resuscitation will not help,” air force spokesperson Col Yuriy Ihnat said as he praised the successful attack on “two fat targets at once”.

The aircraft were attacked over the Sea of Azov on Sunday night (local time), the RBC-Ukraine news agency cited a source in the armed forces as saying.

Details about the weapons used to allegedly shoot down the plane have not been disclosed.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the incident at a briefing with reporters.

The Soviet-era A-50 uses radar to detect missiles and enemy aircraft and Russia was reported to have only eight operational A-50s left in its air force prior to Sunday’s incident.

A Russian A-50 based in Belarus was also blown up in a partisan drone attack in February last year.

Ukraine aircraft attacks ‘seemed to be impossible’

A Ukrainian APC fires towards Russian positions. Photo / AP

Ukraine’s successful attacks had long “seemed to be impossible”, its air force spokesperson has said.

Commenting on a new photograph showing the heavily-damaged Il-22 at an air base after being attacked, Col Yuriy Ihnat wrote on Facebook: “The target is destroyed, resuscitation will not help!”

He added: “The long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 was and is a priority target for us. And until today, the destruction of this aircraft seemed an impossible task for the air force.

“And then the Il-22 [air command post] was also targeted! Two ‘fat’ targets at once!”

Ihnat said there were “wounded among the crew”.

Nato distances itself from leaked German wargame document

Nato has distanced itself from a German army wargame document leaked to the newspaper Bild that outlined how a war with Russia could begin.

Janis Sarts, Nato communications director, said: ”Bild received a training scenario, which always represents an imaginary situation to test military capabilities in a particular area.

“Previously, scenarios were completely fictitious, with non-existent countries and geographic areas. Now existing countries and geographies are more applicable.

“This is not secret intelligence analysis predicting how a situation will develop.”