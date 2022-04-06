Cannabis-laced sweets are also known as gummies. Photo / Getty

A woman has died after eating a synthetic cannabis lolly that was delivered to her door in London.

Last Tuesday the 23-year-old woman and her friend ordered the lollies - known as gummies - to her own house via a messaging app.

They each ate one sweet and fell ill immediately. The pair were rushed to hospital where the woman died on Saturday.

The other woman was discharged from hospital after treatment.

A man has been charged with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoids, he was found with a large quantity of cash and edible cannabis products, BBC reports.

Chief Superintended Stuart Bell from Met Police warned people against buying cannabis sweets.

"Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption."

The particular batch of gummies consumed were known as "Trlli Peachie O's".

"Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances."

In New Zealand, it's illegal to possess any synthetic cannabis, party pills or herbal highs – what the law calls "psychoactive substances".

In 2018, over a 12-month period, 45 people in New Zealand died from fatal overdoses from synthetic cannabis.