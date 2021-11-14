UK: One dead in taxi explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital

The taxi exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital. Photo / Twitter

Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital on Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another.

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said they were "keeping an open mind" about what caused the explosion but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.

WATCH | Chief Constable Serena Kennedy gives a press conference after the incident outside Liverpool Women's Hospital earlier today. Please find the full statement here:https://t.co/7gwJB5GuAX https://t.co/Sk2neGiYgZ — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 14, 2021

"So far we understand, the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred," Merseyside Police said in a statement. "Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything."

It is understood that the person who died was a passenger inside the vehicle while the taxi driver managed to get out of the car before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The Liverpool Women's Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and patients had been diverted to other hospitals "where possible".

The incident occurred at 10.59am as the country was preparing to fall silent for Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

The Liverpool Women's Hospital is just a kilometre from Liverpool Cathedral where military personnel and veterans were joining civic dignitaries from across the city for a service.

Liverpool blast: House that was raided by armed officers two hours after the hospital blast is on Rutland Ave close to Sefton Park. It’s split into two flats. Neighbours said they thought the building was unoccupied. pic.twitter.com/3IivmpvlBJ — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) November 14, 2021

Merseyside Police said: "We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police."

The force added that "this has not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage although out of caution CT detectives are leading as we try to understand the circumstances behind the explosion".

Claims appearing online about the ongoing terror investigation "Female in a suicide vest" locked in taxi by hero driver. #Liverpool https://t.co/8pdvBssWBm — Richard Hilton (@RichardHilton1) November 14, 2021

Armed police are currently at an address around 2.4km away from the scene of the explosion.

Residents in Rutland Avenue, Sefton Park, have reportedly been told to remain indoors and the long street of Victorian houses has been sealed off.

