UK: Man killed in police shooting near Kensington Palace in London

Police attend the scene near Kensington High Street in London. Photo / AP

British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west London.

He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area that is home to several embassies and the palace, which is the official London residence of Prince William, his wife Catherine and their three children. It is also home to several other members of the royal family.

The force said "shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds".

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met police said efforts are under way to confirm his identity and to inform his next of kin.

Police said: "A number of road closures are in place in the local area and are likely to remain in place for some time. The public are advised to avoid the area.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

The force said the police standards body had been called in, as was usual for shootings involving the police.

