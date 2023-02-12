Voyager 2022 media awards
Unknown object shot down over Lake Huron near Canadian border

A new unknown object has been shot down over Lake Huron near the Canadian border, CNN reports.

US Representative Jack Bergman writes on Twitter the US military had “decommissioned another ‘object’.

This is the third unidentical object that has been shot down over North America in recent days.

Earlier, AP reported that US officials are trying to identify the two latest high-flying objects blown from the sky by American fighter jets during a week of unprecedented incursions over the United States and Canada that have raised alarm about the extent of Beijing’s suspected aerial spying.

More to come

