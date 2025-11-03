Coast Guard personnel assist in evacuating residents along coastal areas of San Julian town, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines, ahead of the landfall of Typhoon Kalmaegi. Photo / Philippine Coast Guard-Eastern Samar Station, AFP

More than 150,000 people have taken shelter in coastal provinces of the Philippines as powerful Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in a region hit by some of the country’s deadliest storms.

The typhoon, with winds of 150km/h and gusts of up to 205km/h, made first contact in Dinagat Islands province, part of the Visayas island chain, before 11pm on Monday (local time), the national weather service said.

Barely an hour earlier, 34-year-old Miriam Vargas sat in the darkness with her two children after the storm knocked out their electricity.

“As of now, there is strong rain and winds starting. We’re sitting on the stairs and praying while trying to gauge the typhoon’s strength,” the single mother told AFP from Dinagat.

“The wind is whistling and there are sounds of things falling. The electricity went out about an hour ago, and we cannot see anything.”