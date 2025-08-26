Detective Acting Sergeant Leigh Miller said officers would look at what factors were involved in the collision. Photo / Getty Images

Two-year-old critical after being struck by a van in Melbourne

Detective Acting Sergeant Leigh Miller said officers would look at what factors were involved in the collision. Photo / Getty Images

A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a van while using a pedestrian crossing in Melbourne’s southeast.

The boy was struck by a white van travelling west on Thames Promenade at Chelsea Heights about 9.10pm on Monday, Australian police say.

The boy was on a small balance bike while using the pedestrian crossing and was with his father at the time.

Detective Acting Sergeant Leigh Miller said the pair had a green light to cross at the time.

“The boy has ridden ahead of his father and sadly the car failed to see the boy and he’s been struck,” Miller said.