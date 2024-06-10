It is the second drowning incident at Kurnell in less than a fortnight. Photo / 123RF

Two women are dead in Australia after being swept off rocks in Sydney’s south.

Emergency services attended Yena Rd at Kurnell in the Sutherland Shire about 4.30pm on Monday after hearing three women had been taken into the ocean.

After help from aerial police, marine officers pulled two unconscious women from the water.

They were treated by paramedics and doctors but could not be revived.

Police say the third woman pulled herself from the water and climbed back on to the rocks, before being helped by members of the public.

They have started an investigation into the incident but have not found any suspicious circumstances.

Two fishermen were swept off rocks on Cape Solander Drive on May 28, in an area declared a high-risk rock-fishing location where anglers must wear life jackets.

Reports suggest the women found on Monday were not fishing.

The dead women are yet to be formally identified.