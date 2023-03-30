Two US Army helicopters crash in Kentucky, deaths feared

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed in Kentucky. Photo / AP

Two military helicopters crashed tonight, Wednesday night local time, in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, the United States Army’s Fort Campbell said in a statement.

The status of the crew members was unknown, it added.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10pm local time in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to the statement, which was posted on Facebook.

“The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families,” the statement said.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter that “fatalities are expected”, adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

The crash is under investigation.