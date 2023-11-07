CCTV footage has captured the moment a vehicle has crashed, killing two boys, with two adults from the vehicle fleeing the scene. Video / 7NEWS Australia

Chilling CCTV footage has captured the moment an adult driver ran from the scene of a crash that killed two young boys, callously abandoning them to save himself.

Australian police are hunting for the man and another adult after the crash in Sydney’s southwest on Monday morning.

Police say the Ford Falcon carrying the four was travelling 50km/h above the speed limit when it lost control and hit a telegraph pole, shearing the vehicle in half before it came to rest in a suburban garden.

The graphic footage, part of which was shared by Australian media, shows the bodies of two boys believed to be aged between 10 and 15, the Daily Telegraph reported.

One was flung from the car in the crash, and the video shows the driver pulling himself from the car and running to the back of the car, past the body of one child.

The driver, seen here wearing a dark hoodie, callously discarded the body of one child before fleeing the scene.

He then pulls the second child from the wreckage before savagely pushing the body on to the ground and rushing to free another young adult who was riding in the front with him.

Returning to the first child, the reality of the situation seems to dawn on the driver and he raises his hands to his head.

Then, he just runs away.

A dirt bike rider, believed to have been following the car, then circles the scene before speeding off.

Locals arriving at the scene find there is little they can do and cover the bodies of the two youngsters.

The driver and front seat passenger disappeared after the crash.

A witness told 9News she ran from her home when she heard the crash

“I came out, I go and say, ‘Oh my God, the car’s cut in half’,” she said.

New South Wales police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden told media police were actively looking for the two men.

“There’s now a concerted effort with combined resources from our commands supported by our aviation branch and the dog squad to identify and locate the driver and the front seat passenger,” he said, adding they were also searching for dirt bike rider.

He said there was no indication the Ford was stolen, and said anyone who witnessed the crash would be reeling from what they saw.

“Just seeing the scene from the side of the road, looking at the absolute destruction that’s taken place to this vehicle,” he said.

“And the loss of two young lives being ejected from that vehicle - anyone who would have witnessed that crash will no doubt be traumatised by it.”