Two men charged with staging car crashes in scheme to defraud drivers

By Samantha Latson
New York Times·
4 mins to read

The Belt Parkway. Two Brooklyn men were charged with staging three car accidents for insurance payouts. Photo / Johnny Milano, The New York Times

Two Brooklyn men were charged with orchestrating three car accidents last year on New York City highways in exchange for payouts from insurance companies, prosecutors announced.

One of the men, Jaime Huiracocha, recruited participants in the scheme, prosecutors said, while the other man, Victor Murillo, drove the vehicles involved in

