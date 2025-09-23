French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at the White House in August. Photo / Getty Images

Two leaders have an impromptu chat as Trump’s motorcade forces Macron to walk

“How are you? Guess what!’

It was not the most usual beginning to a telephone call between two heads of state but neither were the circumstances.

In New York for the United Nations General Assembly and rushing to a meeting from UN headquarters, French President Emmanuel Macron was to his astonishment told to go no further by police as the street was blocked by the convoy of United States President Donald Trump.

So he reached for his phone.

“I’m waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you,” Macron told Trump in his fluent English, according to footage broadcast by BFMTV and the Brut online media.