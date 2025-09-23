The phone call did nothing to unblock the street with Macron continuing on foot to his meeting, which he said was at the French consulate. He had been due to have dinner with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
But the walk allowed him to continue the chat for discussions with the American leader, with Macron saying he also wanted to discuss the situation in Gaza, alongside Qatar.
“The President took the opportunity to call Donald Trump on the phone, while walking, for a very warm and friendly call, which allowed for an update on several international issues,” said a French presidential official, who asked not to be named.
Trump has strongly criticised Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN.
But the two men are said to have a warm personal relationship, which has seen long muscular handshakes and the French leader inviting Trump to the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris even before he was inaugurated for his second mandate.
