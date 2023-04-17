Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / World
Premium

Two children, a burst of gunfire and the year that came after

16 minutes to read
New York Times
By Edgar Sandoval

When a gunman opened fire in two classrooms in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children died. Two fourth graders wounded in the massacre are still trying to recover.

The better part of a year had elapsed since

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.