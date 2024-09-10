Two primary school students have been found dead in their mother’s home west of Sydney, Australia, after being discovered by their father in “a tragic scene”.
The boys, aged 9 and 11, were found about 1pm on Tuesday at a home in Faulconbridge in the Blue Mountains.
Local police commander Superintendent John Nelson declined to speculate on what had occurred but said the boys’ mother, 42, was under arrest in hospital.
He confirmed the father, who has access to the home but does not live there, found the boys and contacted police.
“This is about as tragic as it gets for any police veteran, any emergency services turning up there,” Nelson told said.