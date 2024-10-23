Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Turkish Aerospace attack: Four dead, two terrorists killed, investigation launched

Reuters
2 mins to read
Turkish police officers secure part of a main road in Kahramankazan. Photo / AFP

Turkish police officers secure part of a main road in Kahramankazan. Photo / AFP

Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in an attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ headquarters, the Government said, and witnesses said they heard gunfire and a loud explosion at the site near Ankara.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two attackers were killed in what he called a terrorist attack on Wednesday, adding three of the injured are in critical condition. TV broadcasters earlier showed footage of armed assailants entering the aerospace building.

“Two terrorists were neutralised in the terror attack on the TUSAS Ankara Kahramankazan site. Sadly, we have three martyrs and 14 wounded in the attack,” Yerlikaya said, referring to the Aerospace Industries.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a Brics conference in the Russian city of Kazan, also called it a terrorist attack.

The cause and perpetrators of the blast and subsequent gunfire remained unclear. No group have claimed responsibility. Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some media reports claimed it was a suicide attack and hostages were behind held in the building, though officials have not confirmed this.

Ambulances wait along a main road in Kahramankazan, a small town north of Ankara. Photo / AFP
Ambulances wait along a main road in Kahramankazan, a small town north of Ankara. Photo / AFP

Witnesses told Reuters that authorities took employees inside the building to shelters and no one was permitted to leave for a few hours. They said the blasts may have been at different exits as employees were leaving work for the day.

Broadcasters showed images of a damaged gate and footage of an exchange of gunfire in a car park, as well as attackers carrying assault rifles and backpacks as they entered the building. Ambulances and helicopters later arrived.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

TUSAS is Turkey’s largest aerospace manufacturer, currently producing training craft, combat and civilian helicopters, as well as developing the country’s first indigenous fighter jet, KAAN. Owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and government, it employs more than 10,000 people.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the attack and said the military alliance would stand with its ally Turkey. The European Union delegation in Turkey also condemned the attack.

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World