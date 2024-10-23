Turkish police officers secure part of a main road in Kahramankazan. Photo / AFP

Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in an attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ headquarters, the Government said, and witnesses said they heard gunfire and a loud explosion at the site near Ankara.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two attackers were killed in what he called a terrorist attack on Wednesday, adding three of the injured are in critical condition. TV broadcasters earlier showed footage of armed assailants entering the aerospace building.

“Two terrorists were neutralised in the terror attack on the TUSAS Ankara Kahramankazan site. Sadly, we have three martyrs and 14 wounded in the attack,” Yerlikaya said, referring to the Aerospace Industries.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a Brics conference in the Russian city of Kazan, also called it a terrorist attack.

The cause and perpetrators of the blast and subsequent gunfire remained unclear. No group have claimed responsibility. Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.